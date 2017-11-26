- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress, APC, party in Osun state has congratulated the Governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on his seventh year in office as the governor of the state.

In a statement by the Party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the APC congratulated the governor and the people of the state for his exceptional achievements in the process of transforming the State.

According to the party, “years before Aregbesola came, Osun was in turmoil. There was economic depression, insecurity was the order of the day and result-oriented governance was virtually absent.

“And all of that changed dramatically from 2010. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola emerged on the Osun scene like a storm and became the pivot on which unprecedented transformation began to manifest.

“So compelling was the change that Osun occupied center stage as a pace-setter in effective governance in Nigeria,” the APC claimed.

APC said there was not a single family in the state whose life was not touched significantly by the Aregbesola-led government.

“Thousands of youths were taken away from the streets and given jobs under the O’YES programme; thousands more of children were attracted back to school as parents took advantage of the reformation Ogbeni effected in education.

“As the revolutionary transformation in education progressed, marvellous state-of-the-art schools that outclassed private ones emerged and the surge began into government schools as enrolment in them rose exponentially.

“One of the marvels of the Aregbesola phenomenon is the infrastructural development undertaken by his government. And naturally, the state capital, Osogbo and other city centres, experience the most expansive accomplishment.

“The roads network which Aregbesola has constructed (and is still constructing) is unprecedented in the history of the state of Osun. When work is completed on projects already started, a standard in governance would have been set that his successors can build on.

“This is what makes Aregbesola-led APC government in Osun not only unique but also exceptional”, the party said. While further enumerating the achievements of the governor and his team in the APC government, the party emphasised that co-operation from the people of Osun in the last seven years has assisted Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to excel.

“The success is not ours alone”, the APC declared, “it is the success of the people of the state as well.”

According to the party, “Aregebsola-led APC government will go down in the history of the state as a model of leadership in governance, whose actions, plans and projects are people- oriented.

“One has to be honest with oneself first, to understand and appreciate what has happened in Osun in the last seven years”, the party argued, adding that, “not only was the rot of the past reversed, and the developmental needs of the present addressed, Aregbesola has also laid the foundation for the future.

“The onus for sustaining this progress in the future will now rest on whoever succeeds him in 2018”, the APC said.

“Even those who may be reluctant to admit that Aregbesola and the APC government have been exceptional in transforming the state of Osun, they cannot run away from the fact that what Osun is today is far, far different from what it was 10 years ago.

“That by itself is the reason enough to be grateful to God for what He has done, through Aregbesola and the APC government, for the people of Osun.

“But our joy will know no bounds when in eight months time, the first plane shall land on the M. K. O Abiola International Airport in Osogbo.

“Perhaps, those who now underestimate the magnitude and significance of the achievements of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s government will then be influenced to concede that the governor was truly exceptional”, the APC concluded.