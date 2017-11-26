- Advertisement -

Ahead of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention scheduled for December 9 – 10, a national chairmanship contender of the party, Prince Uche Secondus has regretted personal attacks and blackmail characterizing the campaign and has therefore called for a change of attitude among the contestants.

He said in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday that eventhough he is not worried by such campaign of calumny, he is however constrained to call for a return to focus on issues.

Signed by his media officer, Bisi Ezekiel, the statement said: “We are not perturbed by the many attacks as we hold tight to the spirit and letter of agreement entered into by all aspirants at the Wadata Plaza.

“We have resolved never to raise a finger against fellow aspirants but to run issue-based campaign that dwells on our agenda for the party.

“We are resisting temptations to retaliate against savage attacks and falsehood, but instead concentrating our energies on wooing delegates and convincing them that we are the best for the leadership at this material time.”

Secondus, while admonishing the contestants to focus on getting the support of delegates to the convention, he maintained that he would take his own message to the party members to convince them that he is the right man for the job.

He added: “We should stop game of distractions and join hands to ensure a successful convention with a new leadership. We have pledged severally that whoever emerged among the aspirants will be fully supported.”

“There is no desperation in our rule book. We urge other aspirants to make the same pledge especially as that is what all aspirants entered into under the Wadata pact.

“We also find it expedient to appeal to members of the party nationwide never to be disillusioned by recent uproar. The altercations and threats are usual weapons of politics deployed by politicians.

“The National Caretaker Committee has pledged to make the convention free and fair. That commitment we of the Secondus organisation believed and we urge other aspirants to accept in good faith the avowed assurance of our leaders to make December 9th a success.”

“We have conducted the most rancour free campaign. We have focused on issues rather than personalities. We represent unity platform as we see all aspirants as positive partners in the quest to make the party great again.”