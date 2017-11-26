- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, on Sunday warned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against engaging in any form of electoral violence in the 2019 general elections.

The APC said no amount of political thuggery, harassment, attack, and intimidation would make its members run away from the political environment in the state.

It declared that “Enugu State belongs to all of us, and we are all equal stakeholders.”

Chairman of the APC in the State, Dr. Ben Nwoye stated this in Agbani, Nkanu West local government area of the State, during the defection of some chieftains of the PDP and their supporters to the APC.

He re-echoed his allegations that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, connived with the PDP “to steal APC’s electoral mandate during the November 4, local government election in the state.”

Among the PDP defectors were a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Barr. Ifeanyi Nwoga, a one time youth leader, Tony Nwachukwu, and Uche Udoko, among others.

Nwoye noted that the alleged political atrocities committed by the Chief Mike Ajogwu led-ENSIEC during the November council polls, which led to the abduction and brutalization of his party’s 2015 governorship candidate, chief Okey Ezea, would continue to hurt the commission’s boss.

Receiving the new entrants into its fold, the national chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, represented by national Vice chairman of the party in charge of South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu, applauded the courage of the former PDP stalwarts, saying their decision was a wise one.

Oyegun hailed the state chairman, Nwoye, former secretary to Enugu state government SSG, Chief Onyemuce Nnamani, Nkanu West chairman of the party, Sunday Eze, as well as other chieftains of the APC in the locality for winning souls for the party.

He urged them to keep the flag flying, as APC remained the easiest route to Igbo presidency after president Buhari’s 2nd term in office.

In his brief remarks, Barrister Nwoga said that he decided to join the party because it was a political platform for the progressives.

While promising to assist in building the party in his local government area, Nkanu West, the ex-commissioner, equally pledged to rent an office space for members in the locality, come January 2018.

Other APC stalwarts Present at the ceremony included, former National secretary of the PDP, Chief Rex Onyeabor, South-East publicity secretary of APC, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, ex-secretary to the Enugu State Government , Barrister Nnamani, former Enugu State Commissioner for culture and Tourism, Joe Mmamel, who stood in for the immediate past governor of the state, Barrister Sullvan Chime, among others.