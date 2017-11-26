- Advertisement -

An Abuja-based political analyst, Mr Ephraim Audu, says defection from one political party to another is permissible in a democracy as it helps it to thrive.

Audu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday that the franchise and ability to vote and be voted for was key in giving people the right to participate in any political party.

He was reacting to Friday’s resignation of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is rumoured to be heading back to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where he was a founding member but abandoned due to suspected frustrations.

Audu said “I am not surprised at Atiku’s resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The truth is that in studying the politicking between the APC and the PDP and whatever political party that could be thriving, the process is a win-win situation.

“For APC and the PDP, the PDP will leverage on old glory while the APC will want to take advantage of the incumbency.

“I am not taking sides but I want to assure you that Atiku has more prospects when he defects to the PDP than being in the APC.

“My reason is obvious because the statement by Bola Tinubu was deliberate to test the reactions from Nigeria’s electorate.’’

Audu emphasised that President Muhammadu Buhari tended to have an automatic ticket and would definitely contest in the next election as the APC would give him the ticket again.

“Atiku can finally say bye to the APC prior to the 2019 elections, and that is the best thing that will happen to him.

“It is on record that some governors are strongly behind Atiku and another factor to consider is that Atiku has the resources,’’ he said.

Audu also condemned the way politicians participated in politics, saying it lacked sense of humour and maturity.

“For me, I applaud Atiku’s decision even though I have issues with the way politicians participate in politics.”