The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has expressed delight at the exit of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that it was the beginning of the ruling party’s end in 2019.

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the State, Samuel Nwanosike, who spoke in Port Harcourt Sunday, on the development, said it was a clear indication that APC was a “dead” political party, particularly in the state.

Nwanosike, who said the PDP was ready to welcome him and his likes, to the party, blasted the APC-led federal government for leading Nigerians to the hardship they never imagined.

He said: “To PDP, the decision of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a welcome development. In fact, it is the beginning of the end of the All Progressives Congress in the country. His decision has shown clearly that leaders in the APC have seen that their political party has failed Nigerians. You can see the reasons he gave for leaving the party.

“It has shown clearly that APC, as a political party, does not have the capacity to manage the economy of the country. And the party is leading Nigerians into doom. The former vice president believes that, as pragmatic democrat, he cannot stay and watch somebody truncate the hard-earned democracy.

“They made lots of promises during the campaign and today, they cannot fulfill those promises or even work hard to achieve most of those promises. Virtually all the promises they made including restructuring of the economy, have not been achieved.

“They are making excuses, playing blame games from one position to the other. Worst of it all is that, we are not even seeing who is in charge of the government. The DSS and EFCC are drawing guns against each other. A situation where people are sacking and employing Maina shows, shows that President Buhari is not in charge of the government”, PDP spokesman stated.