- Advertisement -

Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has been meeting with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to NAN.

The former number two citizen defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

In his resignation note, Abubakar, who was silent on his next political move, criticised APC leaders, saying the party is dying.

So far, Abubakar has reportedly met with Adamawa PDP executives at all level as well as state chairmen from the six states that constitute the north-east.

- Advertisement -

He is said to have also met with the PDP national vice-chairman in the north-east.

Abdullahi Prambe, state secretary of PDP, said the meetings have been fruitful.

“Our meeting with him has been fruitful and from his body language he will soon return to PDP,” Prambe said.

Prambe described Abubakar return as a big boost to the PDP.

“With Atiku, the party will carry more weight and more people will also troop in,” Prambe said.

When contacted, Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesman, declined to comment.