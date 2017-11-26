- Advertisement -

The crisis rocking the Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may have been resolved as the party, on Saturday, held its state congress during which new executive members that would pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years were elected.

The congress was held at the state secretariat of the PDP in Gombe, yesterday under a peaceful atmosphere.

Chairman of the electoral panel, Alhaji Sabo Garba, while speaking to newsmen, said four state executive members were elected by the delegates from the 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Garba also said the party had earlier held the congresses in all the 27 LGAs last month, but at Bayo and Shani LGAs, the congresses were not held following the crisis that erupted in the process of the congress which made it declared inconclusive.

“After not having election in Bayo and Shani LGAs last month following the crisis which erupted during the process of the congresses, I reported the matter to the national headquarters. Later, they directed the committee to come to Gombe and conclude the election.

“Today we have conducted the final election of the Borno State Executive members that will pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years,” he said

Announcing the result of the congress, Zanna Gaddama Mustaph was declared winner with 553 votes, against 525 votes polled by Usman Mahadi Badeiri. Baba Ahmad was elected as secretary; Hajiya Kelu Abba as women leader, and Baba Abba Sharif as youth leader of the party.

While addressing party members, Kabiru Bappah Jauro, the North-East zonal secretary of the PDP, urged all party members to put the past challenges behind them and forge a common front ahead of the 2019 elections.

Speaking with journalists after the swearing-in ceremony, the new party chairman, Zanna Gaddama Mustapha, described the congress as successful, saying that his emergence would usher in a repositioned and better PDP in Borno State.

He assured all party members that a reconciliation committee would be set up to put permanent end to the crisis in the state chapter of the party, and promised to bring all the aggrieved party members back into the party.