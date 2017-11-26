- Advertisement -

A youth group in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the weekend hailed former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for showing the All Progressive Congress (APC) a red card, at last, declaring its support for his return to the party where he was a founding father.

Addressing newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, the Group, under the aegis of ‘Why It Must Be PDP in 2019 (WIMBPDP2019)’, disclosed that more than four million red cards were available to drive the APC away in the 2019 General elections.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chinedu Eya said that Atiku was not satisfied, like other Nigerians, that was why he gave APC the red card.

Explaining why PDP should come back to power which was believed to have been snatched by the APC in 2015, Eya said that the party needed to come back for good governance that had eluded the Nation since then.

Eya who said that WIMBPDP was a grass root campaign mobilization for the PDP ahead of the 2019 General election pleaded with all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to come together and give the APC red card.

- Advertisement -

According to him, “more than 4 million red cards will be distributed to Nigerians and to have it close by if you come across any APC member.”

Eya further appealed to Nigerians to get their Permanent voters Cards, PVCs, for the 2019 General elections for the total showdown for the ruling Party come 2019 adding that with their PVC PDP would come back and provide better governance.

According to him, “The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, did not resign but give the APC a red card because he is not certified and felt the party is not a worthy government.

“PDP is the home of Atiku and he will be warmly welcomed back to the Party.”

The convener of the group and Abuja coordinator of the group, Austus Chinese, said that “our major role in WIMBPDP is to advocate for good governance and fight the return of PDP back to power in 2019.”

He, however, said that all Nigerians were not happy because the government of the day had failed in their promises and shall issue them a red card.