Ahead of the 2019 general election in the country, the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has commenced talk with some political parties with similar philosophy and ideology to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The Chairman of the party in Ondo state, Chief Korede Duyile, who disclosed this after its meeting in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the outcome of the SDP discussion with other parties would not only be beneficial to the party but also the country at large.

According to him, the desire of the party was to have genuine democrats to flow together and provide fresh and trustworthy leadership to the people of the country and also to ensure people – friendly process of national development.

The state Chapter of SDP after its meeting however passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Party in state under the chairmanship of Duyile, describing him as a leader worth emulating as a result of his political experience.

The Executive members of the party noted the party remained a formidable platform in the state, saying the party is as strong as it was before, during, after the last governorship election in the state.

In a community issued at the end of the meeting which was signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Remi Olayiwola, the party said the three members of the State executive suspended remained suspended while the suspension is awaiting the decision of the National Secretariat of the party on the final expulsion of the erring members.

The party explained that “the three officials deliberately lured unsuspecting members of the SDP in the state into an authorised and unconstitutional meeting with another political party contrary to the constitution of the party.”

Speaking after the meeting, Duyile welcomed new members into the party and commended the party leaders across the state for their loyal and mobilising for the party in the state, urging them not to in encouraging those who believe in the party’s ideology and are are still interested in joining the party.

Earlier the SDP Deputy governorship candidate in the last election in the state, Mrs Modupe Martins expressed appreciation to the members of the Party, for their support for the party’s flag bearer in the election, Dr. Olu Agunloye.

She commended the members for their impressive turn out at the meeting saying “this is an indication that SDP remained the credible alternative in the state”