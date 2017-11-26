- Advertisement -

An Igbo Leader and Chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Prince Matthew Onyebuchi Agu, has allayed fear that the exit of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, from the ruling party at the Centre will pose no threat to the re-election of President Muhammedu Buhari.

Speaking to reporters in Enugu on Sunday, Prince Agu stated that Atiku’s plot to turn the table against the incumbent President in 2019 will be a mirage, stressing, “Buhari has a divine mandate of 8 years from God to fix Nigeria and his victory in 2015 from a new opposition party (APC) over ex-President Goodluck Jonathan of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who spent 16 years in power is a clear proof that his ascension to power is divine”

Prince Agu who is a strong supporter of President Buhari noted that the achievements of the President had justified his divine mandate, pointing out that “they are monumental, trajectory, revolutionary and in nature a liberation of Nigeria from the neo-colonial fangs and heavy yoke of the PDP, a party so abhor-able to mention”

According to him, President Buhari had not only saved Nigeria from sinking due to massive corruption in the country but also taking a bold step to move the country into the path of sustainable progress, having also ensured fiscal discipline, accountability and due process in the polity .

“Corruption has destroyed the essence of values and ingenuity in Nigeria. Merit and distinction have lost the pride of place in our social lives. Creativity and discoveries have also been consigned to the waste basket. This has resulted in politics being turned into a money spinning venture contrary to the traditional values of enhancing and promoting the living standard of the masses”

“But I think President Buhari has changed all that. Evidence are bound in the Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals such as NNPC, NPA, Immigration, Custom, JAMB and others you will find out that it is no longer the business as usual, the revenue sources have been sanitized and placed under scrutiny unlike before when it was a free for all criminal feasting.

“So, to me Buhari has a non negotiable mandate to rule till 2023, and my worries have been on the process of finding a worthy replacement ostensibly from the Igbo stock, after the expiration of his well deserved tenure in 2023”, he concluded.