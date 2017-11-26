- Advertisement -

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 election in Ogun State, Jimi Lawal, has accepted the challenge to a debate by another candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

Lawal made his position known in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Wale Adedayo.

The statement, signed by Adedayo on behalf of the Jimi Lawal Campaign Organisation, said: “We accept the challenge thrown by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) for Ogun State APC gubernatorial aspirants to engage him in a debate towards the primary election of the Party slated for the first quarter of next year.

“The debate should be focussed on the background of each x to the growth of APC as a political party. We will also be interested in what each aspirant intends to do if given the opportunity to serve our people as Ogun State Governor.

“It will give party members a veritable opportunity not just to know the aspirants, but to understand what each has in store for the electorates in Ogun State.

“We implore media houses based in Ogun State or having interest in Ogun State to take up this challenge as an important step towards strengthening internal democracy in our political parties. Without quality information, the electorate cannot make an informed choice in a democracy. And, a debate like this this will go a very long way to provide information for party members to enable them pick the right candidate.”