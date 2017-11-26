- Advertisement -

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, yesterday in Lagos formally welcomed former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, to the party.

Tinubu said that the return of Obanikoro to APC, alongside those who defected with him, would further strengthen the party in the state ahead of the 2019 elections.

Those who defected with Obanikoro, a former PDP governorship candidate in 2007 in Lagos State, include Chief (Mrs.) Modupe Sasore, Chief Jide Damazio, Alhaji Kola Balogun, Mr Jide Ladeinde, a former Lagos PDP youth leader; Hon Kamal Olorunoje and Yinka Balogun, among others.

Tinubu, who was represented by the leader of APC in the South West, Chief Pius Akinyelure, noted that most of the defectors formerly belonged to the progressives family before they left for PDP.

Speaking after receiving his new party flag at the event that took place at the Campos Square on Lagos Island, Obanikoro equally acknowledged that his defection to APC alongside others was a return to their “natural habitat,” declaring that APC was his home.