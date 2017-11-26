- Advertisement -

The senator representing Lagos West at the National Assembly, Olamilekan Adeola, on Sunday publicly declared his intention to contest the Ogun State governorship election in 2019 on the platform of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker also replied to alleged criticism of his ambition by incumbent Ogun Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

He said he was aware Mr. Amosun was opposed to his ambition, but that would not stop him.

“It is my strong conviction that God and the good people of the state would crown me a governor and not a single individual,” he said.

Mr. Adeola, however, thanked Mr. Amosun‎ for attacking him, which he said made him more popular in the state and environs.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr. Amosun, without directly mentioning Mr. Adeola, said he would not hand over to a non-indigene pretending to “be a son of the soil”.

While addressing journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta, Mr. Adeola said he would still pay a courtesy call on Mr. Amosun, to convince the governor that he was his best possible successor.

Speaking on the governor’s insinuation that he was not an indigene of Ogun West, Mr. Adeola said that assertion was false.

“My father is from Ago-Isaga in Yewa zone, while my mother is from Kemta community of Abeokuta and am comfortable at home,” he said.

Mr. Adeola, Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, also challenged other APC governorship aspirants to a public debate.

“I challenge them. I challenge Akinlade, I challenge Tolu, I challenge Suraj, I challenge Gboyega Nasir Isiaka. I challenge them to a public debate. If you are sure of yourself and you believe you have what it takes to govern our state and take Ogun State to the next level, come out for a public debate,” he said.

“Let Ogun State listen to us and let Ogun State take its decision and let everybody stop hiding under the finger of one individual. The media can be the observer, you (journalists) can call for the debate, you can organise it and let all of us come and talk to you‎,” Mr. Adeola said.

Speaking further, he said if elected governor, he would improve on the revenue base of the state and consolidate on the good works of past and current governors.

“I have what it takes to take Ogun State to the next level by the special grace of God. If you are embarking on such a journey, one thing you must seek for is the face of God and once God says there is a way, then there is nothing else you can do,” he said.

“I’ve decided to run or contest for the governor of the state, I have no regret. I am standing by my words that 2019 is sacrosanct.”