The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has expressed its opposition to what it described as politics of bitterness and bad blood against former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

It also said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was displaying what it called “power absolutism”.

The position of the YCYW was contained in a statement by its President, Aremo Oladotun Hassan; Secretary, Prince Israel Akintola; and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Israel Oloyede.

The statement reads full: “The leadership of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide is vigorously compelled to react to the ongoing flagrant display of power absolutism by President Muhammadu Buhari’s led FG’s witch hunting of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic power house viz: Intel company and subsequent withdrawal of his foreign staffs work permits and threat of arrest and deportation.

“We believe all these scheming and horse trading are targeted at weakening the Presidential hope of the Waziri Adamawa ahead 2019 Presidential race, particularly within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), culminating to his frustration and eventual resignation of his membership from the party.

“We believe if this war of attrition and staggering pendulum drags on uncheckmated it could resort to full break down of law and order, anarchy, bigotry, unhealthy rivalries nosediving into fatal crash and brought on us all irreparable damage to our fragile polity.

“In the recent weeks the search lights of the Mr. Abubakar Malami, The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice through the Hajia Bala Usman led Nigerian Port Authority through a well concocted machinations, considering the accelerated mannerism based of conspiracy theory that directed the withdrawal of operational licence, subsequent shutting down and immediate vacation of the entire Intel’s business conglomerates from Nigeria, this to us is corruptive, highly treacherous and dangerously inimical to our survival and reasoning.

“We see this as a craftily designed political grandstanding, maliciously motivated persecution, unwarranted injustice and economic witch hunting of a co-pilot that formed the foundation of the Buhari led APC presidential project in 2015, especially knowing fully well he contributed immensely just like every others, but only vilified due to his dissenting views on the ill management of governmental policies, agitated demands for restructuring and devolution of powers, unproductive micro conception and use of power by few persons in the presidency as well the unabated economic downturn in the country, as a result of the failing system, which is in total deviation from the nucleus vision as enshrined in the robust promises called “Change Mantra” and manifestos of the APC as a party.

“In as much as we are a nonpartisan organization, we feel compelled to condemn in its entirety the unfolding debacle, which could breed more bad blood, hatred, duress and undue influence, and extremely capable of jeopardising and negatively affecting the projection of how the game plan could be twisted and tamed towards the PMB 2nd Term Agenda.

“If adequate care is not taken, this forgoing evil occurrence could spell a wild doom danger for the country, especially if eventually the tide shift to Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s side of the political divide.

“Consequently this could ignite unending reproach and retaliation of wars and woes; ‘An Eye for An Eye’.

“As future heirs we believe that the propensity for the success of the 2019 election starts today, hence our call for strict cautioning by all stakeholders vis-à-vis Political party and Stewarts, hence the need to endear and uphold peace and keen sportsmanship spirit of good neighborliness amongst the intending political gladiators.

“However, as a sign of peace building, we call for the reversion to status quo of Intel services to the Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry and other ancillary services committed towards the economic growth of the nation.

“While calling on all aspirants and their cohorts to remain patriotic to the Nigeria project, and not to be carried away in their political trans and fate by overheating the polity with seditious statements and actions.

“For in unity lies our strength, progress and development.”