Following the overwhelming victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Willie Obiano, in the recent governorship election in Anambra State, more candidates who participated in the poll have conceded victory to the governor.

The candidates of the Democratic Alternative (DA), Mr. Ugo-Akpe Onwuka, and Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), Mrs. Oby Kate Okafor, in separate press briefings at the weekend congratulated Obiano on his recent victory.

While Onwuka of DA told journalists that he would not contest Obiano’s victory, Okafor called on the governor to run an all inclusive government, urging him to carry all political parties along in his government.

Onwuka said he is rather worried by the level of voter apathy the state has been witnessing in elections since the nascent democracy berthed.

He said, “We had only about 400,000 votes in an election where INEC registered over two million voters, and I think that is apathy, and should worry us.

“It was the same in 2010 where we had only about 200,000 voters, and also in 2013, we had just about the same 400,000. This should worry us because 2019 is around the corner, and we will need all the votes we can have to be able to make impact.

“I do not think that the IPOB threat had anything to do with the apathy, because our state has always been so. That is why in congratulating the governor, I am saying that we should form a think tank that will galvanise voters for the state towards 2019.”

Onwuka also urged other candidates who were yet to congratulate the governor to do so and also think more of the state rather than their selfish interest, especially now that elections are over.

Okafor on her part said, “We want the governor to carry all political parties and candidates along while reshuffling his cabinet by March when he must have been sworn in. He is now the father of the state, therefore he must cater for the well-being of the entire citizenry regardless of each person’s political affiliations.”

Recall that Mr. Oseloka Obaze; candidate of the PDP, Dr Tony Nwoye; candidate of the APC, Godwin Ezeemo; candidate of the PPA and Chief Osita Chidoka; candidate of the UPP have all conceded victory to Obiano, and have also declared that they had not interest in pursuing his election in court.