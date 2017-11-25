- Advertisement -

Adamawa State Governor Jibrilla Bindow has stated he had no plans to follow former Vice President Atiku Abubakar out of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Adamawa governor said his relationship with the former Vice President would remain cordial and mutually beneficial despite his resignation from the APC.

“The governor was elected under the banner of APC and will continue to remain as APC governor,” Adamawa State Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Sajoh, told newsmen on Saturday.

Sajoh called on members of the APC not to allow the exit of Atiku from the party unsettle them.

The commissioner said neither his principal nor his cabinet members were set to follow Atiku, assuring that their relationship with the former Vice President would remain unblemished.

“The relationship would not be affected in any way. The former vice-president respects the governor as the number one citizen of the state; the governor respects the former vice president as a prominent son of the state,” Sajoh added.