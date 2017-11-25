- Advertisement -

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Barrister Rita Maduagwu, says Governor Willie Obiano’s re-election victory is a vote of confidence by the people of Anambra in appreciation of his good governance in the state.

Addressing journalists at her country home, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Council Area, when some APGA chieftains in the State pay her a celebration visit over the declaration of Governor Willie Obiano as winner by the INEC, Barrister Maduagwu described the outcome of the election as expected in view of the Governor’s numerous accomplishments in all sectors of the state economy.

The Speaker, who attributed the flawless conduct of the November 18th Governorship election in Anambra to President Mohammadu Buhari’s quest for free, fair and credible election in the country, while congratulating Governor Obiano on the election victory, urged the citizenry to intensify their support for the Governor to enable him record more achievements in the state.

She called on other candidates who lost in the election to join hands with Governor Obiano in the interest of peace and progress of the state and commended Dr Tony Nwoye of All Progressives Congress (APC) for being the first candidate to congratulate the Governor.