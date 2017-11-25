- Advertisement -

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the resignation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from All Progressives Congress (APC) as a positive, just as he noted that Atiku was coming back home to PDP where he belonged.

George, who is also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), said this in a statement made available to newsmen in his reaction.

Also a former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Dr Adegbola Dominic, in his reaction, described Atiku’ resignation from APC as a plus for PDP if he decides eventually to join the party to contest the 2019 presidential poll on the party platform.

According to Chief George, who is also the Atona Oodua, the former vice president’s presence in PDP if he decides to do so will add a lot of value and advantages to the party’s fortune, adding, “And naturally his presence in PDP will add a lot of value and advantages to the fortunes of our party.”

- Advertisement -

He, however, described Atiku as a man of immense political network and significant national connections whose importance in any political party cannot be disregarded.

In his own remark, Dr Domic, who is currently seeking to become the chairman of PDP in Lagos, observed that should Atiku decide to return to his former party, it would be a case of the more the merrier.

“I know with his status as a politician of note and a former vice president, his coming to join the PDP, although he has not said so would be an added advantage. So if he is joining the PDP at the end of the day, it will be a plus for us,” he said.

“If he tries to get the PDP ticket, he stands the chance of contesting like every other, and he may get it and he may not get it. It is a welcome development, it is going to be a plus for PDP,” he added.