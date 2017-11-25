- Advertisement -

A frontline governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola, has challenged his co-contestants vying to succeed Governor Ibikunle Amosun, to a public debate, so as to enable the electorates to settle for the best among them.

He said that Ogun State having produced the Premier of the defunct Western Region, the Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, ex-president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, to manage the affairs of the country, could not afford not to put the best out of them in power.

Just as he submitted that he has what it takes to be the fifth democratically elected governor of the 42-year-old state which has not produced a governor from his zone in Ogun West Senatorial District.

Adeola who is currently the lawmaker representing Lagos West in the National Assembly made this known during an interactive session with newsmen on Friday.

The lawmaker hinted that his desire to contest was not borne out of any selfish motive, or to be the first person from Yewaland to become the governor of the State, but for a singular reason that he has all that it takes to move Ogun to the next level.

“A lot of people want to be governor for different reasons. Number one, some people want to be the governor because they want to be the first Yewa man to be governor; some people want to be governor because other people have been called the governor.

“Some people want to become governor because they are passionate with what they are doing, either to add value to whatever thing they met on ground in terms of development, in terms of expansion, in terms of improvement and as such contributing their own quota to the overall development of the state.

“Well, some people want to become governor because they want to fly a private jet, just enjoy themselves. But I want to become governor because I have what it takes to take Ogun State to the next level by the special grace of God.

“So, whosoever is in disagreement with Yayi, they would continue to disagree because the intention, the reasons why somebody wants to be governor is quite different from the other. So, there would be disagreement. I’m neither bothered nor perturbed about it.

“Whichever contestant that is not in agreement with me; I challenge to a public debate as I have told you, journalists. At least, it would put rest once and for all into all this katakata that is happening now.

“Ogun State cannot afford not to put their best eleven in front. This is the state that is well blessed. In the entire South West, it is the only state that has produced president more than once. As small as we are, in terms of revenue sharing, we are about number 24 or 25 on the list. In terms of land mass, we have just 16,000 square kilometres of land mass.

“But here we are, we are one of those states that are well blessed, that has been well positioned in this country that we have seen other leaders of the world coming to greet us in Ogun State. It can only happen in Ogun State. So, for us to be looking for who will govern us in 2019, I believe we only deserve the best and only the best.” he added.