Youths in Kogi East Senatorial District have warned Col. Ahmadu Ali, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over his constant attack on the state government.

The youth group described Ali’s led Kogi East Elders Council (KEEC) attacks on the state government as a desperate attempt by “old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) war horses to destabilise the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Kogi.”

They said Col. Ali and his group were outdated, expired and have no ground to assess the Bello-led administration.

A statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the National President of Kogi East Youths Organisation, Daniel Enemona Ojodale, said Bello was being mercilessly savaged by those he described as “shameless old parasites” who have held the state down for 13 years under the PDP.

According to Ojodale, “the viciousness of the seemingly coordinated attacks by the Ahmadu Ali group and the PDP” raise a lot of concern regarding their plans for the state. The group said the fact that the PDP desperadoes and their collaborators in the state could even try to join issues with a young, vibrant governor who is succeeding, according to them, where PDP failed shows how low they are willing to sink just to carry out their nefarious plot.

“We are surprised that a so-called elders of a political party that do not have a history of performance is bent on advising a young, focused governor who is currently embarking on efforts to develop all sectors of the economy.

“They are not qualified to mark our scripts or assess the current administration in Kogi State because the APC government operates a new syllabus. Conversely, the Syllabus that the Ahmadu Ali group subscribes to is not only outdated and expired…It leads only to failure and a dead end,” the statement said.”

The group said because of the yawning developmental gap left behind by many years of PDP misrule and the concerted efforts by the APC to right the wrongs, it is understandable that the mouth of detractors who failed woefully in the past will be filled with sour grapes.

“Nothing explains the current desperation by Col. Ahmadu Ali and his co-travellers like the fact that his son, Ogala Ali who served in successive PDP administrations in the state is now in the cold. Elders like Gabriel Adukwu is also licking his wound because his architectural firm no longer enjoys the kind of patronage that it enjoyed during the years of the locust.

“Old age has now become the meal ticket for the PDP and its chop-I-chop elders, whose trump card for maintaining a stranglehold on the resources of the state is to whip up sentiments against the APC administration in the state.

“It is also common knowledge that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which Col. Ahmadu Ali frittered away the goodwill given freely to it by the people of Kogi State and across the nation, through a succession of poorly-thought-out policies,” the statement added.