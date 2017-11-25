- Advertisement -

Adamawa State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accorded former Vice President Atiku Abubakar a rousing reunion.

Atiku on Friday formally announced his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party he joined in 2014.

PDP supporters across the 21 local governments of the state led by state chairman, Barrister Tahiru Shehu, received Atiku at the Yola International Airport at 12 noon, congratulating him for dumping the APC.

Shehu said they decided to welcome him home realising that he regretted joining APC.

He said their main reason for storming the airport was to extend an olive branch to him to come back to the house he built with others, so that he could help return the PDP back to power in 2019.

Director General of Atiku campaign organisation, Mark Wosi, told reporters that they mounted pressure on Atiku to dump APC as the party was losing popularity among Nigerians.

He added that since Atiku has withdrawn his membership from APC, the option it was inevitable for his political supporters to join him.

According to him, the initial statement credited to Atiku that he will stay put in APC was no longer tenable since APC does not like his face.

But members of the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress and some of its chieftains say Atiku’s withdrawal from the party would not affect its fortunes.

Some PDP stakeholders in Adamawa State advised Atiku to use his undoubted experience as a statesman to boost the fortunes of the party.

According to them, there are two factions of the party in the state with parallel EXCOs.

Political pundits before now knew Atiku’s exit from APC was a matter time, as his body language had confirmed he was fed up with the APC.