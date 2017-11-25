- Advertisement -

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, has declared that he might quit the crisis-ridden party after its December convention.

In an interactive session with the media in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday, Isiaka, however, expressed his desire to take another shot at the governorship elections in 2019 if the party’s crisis is resolved.

“I want to contest and I want to win, I want to use the best platform. Right now, I am in the PDP, I wish and I pray that it is so. We still have issues in PDP. All those issues have not been cleared; the only one that has been cleared is that at the national level. Before now, we used to have both national and state issues.

“But if we continue to have headache with that I may be stupid to continue to believe that this is what will take me to Eldorado. Because with what I have experienced in the past, where there was no stability and I am not going to have it third time. So, if I say that I am in PDP and if for any reason, those issues continue to linger, I have to take a decision, I just believe that, to me, I am just being sincere,” he said.

On his relationship with Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, he confirmed his discussions with the governor and other stakeholders in the state over his ambition in 2019, saying he had held discussions with the people across board.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know why they singled out the incumbent governor. If I happen to have had any discussions with anyone, it may not be right if we have to compare it with what happened in 2011 and 2015. In those instances, we had a situation where structures were found in hands and we have to work with those persons. Going into discussion with anyone now is because such person has seen some strengths in me or I have seen a strength in that person,” he said.

Speaking further, Isiaka said he was not surprised at the recent purported endorsement of an aspirant by Ogun West Consultative Forum, pointing out that he said he could have been surprised if another candidate had been mentioned.

However, he cautioned the forum to be transparent and be seen to be so, also calling on the people of Ogun West to be prepared, especially from January and pay more attention to the personality they wanted to vote for. Registration, he added, is sacrosanct in the electoral process.

“I did tell them that day, that let everybody come and tell me what they had better than me. Because as far as am concerned, if we are going to have three strong candidates in 2019 for governorship, it means that the winner of that election may likely to have about 40-42%.”