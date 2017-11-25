- Advertisement -

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on Friday said no governor elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress will leave the party with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar had on Friday in a statement he personally signed resigned his membership of the APC.

Reacting to the development in an interview with State House correspondents, El-Rufai said it was good Abubakar left APC, adding that the party was already aware he was going to leave in December.

He said even if the Waziri Adamawa gets the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, he was not going to be a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid.

El-Rufai said: “Well, I won’t even say we were in the APC together.

“Some of us formed the APC, some of them joined because they thought that the APC was a platform for which they would contest election.

“But when they didn’t get the opportunity, they started looking around.

“I have heard about what the former Vice President said about leaving the APC.

“We knew he was going to leave in December, but he has left in November, which is good, because the earlier he leaves for where he belongs, the better.

“He has changed political parties a few times.

“There is nothing surprising.

“Before the 2019 elections if situation changes and he thinks he can get the ticket in 2019, he will come back.

“That is what he has done a few times.

“No one has driven him out of the party.

“The APC is an equal opportunity platform for everyone.

“He has in his statement of leaving the party made reference to the memo I wrote to Mr. President in September 2016, where I was calling on the President to reach out to party leaders that feel aggrieved and I mentioned him, the Asiwaju and many others.

“The others are still in the APC because they believe in the direction of the party, they believe we have come to save the country from a very bad situation.

“But the former Vice President is always looking for an opportunity to contest.

“He is a serial contestant and we wish him luck.

“I don’t know about the loyalists in the APC that will go with him, but I want to assure you that there is no one governor in the APC that is going to go with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“The only governor that he would think will go with him, the governor of Adamawa State, has already endorsed President Buhari for the 2019 elections.

“And there are many governors, I will not mention the number, but a majority of the APC governors have already taken the position that the President should run for a second term in office.

“And we are grateful to the Almighty God that the question marks about his health have been put to rest.

“He is getting better every day and we are confident that the way to preserve our party and preserve and advance the interest of Nigeria is for Mr. President to run for a second term.

“I’m curious to see which APC governor will go with Atiku.

“As for party loyalists, it depends on what you define as loyalists.

“We will wait and see how that evolves.

“But as a governor, I want to assure you that not one governor is going to leave the party to go with the former Vice President.

“That I am sure of.

“I can speak authoritatively about it because I’m in touch with my colleagues.

“He has never been and will never be a threat to President Buhari.

“Let me say this very clearly, and I have said this to the former Vice President in 2014 in Dubai when we met because before joining the APC, he sent for me.

“He told me of his intentions and I welcomed it because politics is a game of addition not subtraction.

“So the more you have the merrier.

“However, I told him not to run for the presidency because I believe very strongly this is Buhari’s era.

“As long President Muhammadu Buhari is in politics, I do not see any Nigerian from the northern part of the country that will be able to match him in popularity.

“The people of the 19 northern states and Nigeria have decided because of the President’s past history of integrity and good governance they are committed to him.

“Anyone standing up to challenge him is wasting his time.

“God has decreed that this is Buhari’s time and we are waiting for the PDP to give Atiku Abubakar the ticket and we will face in on the field, but I have no doubt that I will not lose any sleep about it.”