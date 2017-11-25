- Advertisement -

The National Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Days Adeyeye, has said that party was happy with the resignation of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from the All Progressives Congress.

Adeyeye said this on Friday at a news conference in Abuja.

He said the PDP’s door was wide open for Abubakar to return.

He said Abubakar, who was one of the founding fathers of PDP, became Governor of Adamawa State and Vice President on the party’s platform, adding: “He is a PDP man to the core.”

He said Abubakar was deceived into believing that the APC was a platform that would correct all the ills in the PDP.

Quoting from the Bible: “And you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free,” Adeyeye said: “I believe that Atiku has seen the truth and the truth has now set him free and we thank God for that.

“Therefore, being a founding father and because we have an umbrella that is big enough to accommodate everybody, he is welcome to PDP, the democratic party.

“PDP is a free party and was conceived for all Nigerians and is free from all religious, ethnic and geographical divisions.

“It has capacity to accommodate everybody.

“Our doors are open for him to come back to his home without any pre-condition.

“He is free to come back like every other Nigerian and we want to appeal to those who have not seen the truth to do so.”