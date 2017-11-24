- Advertisement -

The newly-appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The SGF’s visit to the APC National Secretariat is a most welcome development.

Commendably, the Party notes that the SGF had earlier visited the National Assembly. The visit has had a positive impact as seen in the way the National Assembly has been treating some outstanding issues.



This signifies a new era in the relationship between the government and the Party, and with the other arms of government, especially the National Assembly. The Party urges the SGF to continue and extend the interface to other relevant bodies.

Indeed, President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen a right man for the job. The era of acrimony that has slowed us down in the past is gone.

SIGNED:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)