3,600 delegates to attend PDP convention

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2021 National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, has said 3600 delegates will attend the convention scheduled to hold Eagle Square, Abuja.

He said this on Friday while addressing journalists on the preparation for the convention to produce new members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

Fintiri, who said the convention committee would abide by the court ruling on the delegates list from Ekiti State, added that open secret ballots would be used to cast votes despite the general adoption of consensus options for the emergence of candidates.

He said candidates for 18 of 21 available positions would emerge through consensus, pointing out that offices of Deputy National Chairman, South, National Auditor, and National Youth Leader were currently up for the contest.

Fintiri said the 24-member Screening Appeal Sub-Committee led by Senator Ike Ekweremadu that met on Tuesday to consider complaints upheld the clearance and disqualification of aspirants by the Screening Sub-Committee led by a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke Bello.

He said the Appeal panel found some of the petitions against some of the cleared aspirants as “baseless” and “frivolous”.

On the budget for the convention, Fintiri said his committee would present the report of the audit committee.

The convention committee chairman said the incoming NWC members expected to be led by Dr Iyorchia Ayu would continue from where their predecessors stopped from December 9 and allayed fears that the convention was organised to truncate the tenure of the current occupants of the offices.

“There will be no vacuum because we’re not truncating anybody’s tenure. We only call for an early convention, which is also in the provisions of the constitution.”

“But that does not mean that because we are having an early convention, we are terminating the tenure of the present NWC. They will still be asked to serve their time until December 9.

“If anything, it will give us more better chance for them to interface and have a smooth transition so that they will understand them well and hand over the party,” he said.