<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission Saturday declared 36 candidates of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party the winners of 2019 general election in Zamfara State.

INEC’s declaration followed the judgment of the Supreme Court, which rested the controversy surrounding the eligibility of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in 2019 State and National Assembly and Governorship elections.

The Apex Court’s five-member panel of Justices, in a unanimous judgment, voided all votes cast for the APC and effectively sacked its candidates who were declared winners in the February 23 and March 16 general elections in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ruling that the party had no candidates in the elections, as it failed to conduct primaries in accordance with its own rules and as required by law.

The different offices include the state governorship, House Representatives, the Senate and House of Assembly.

For governorship, Bello Mohammed Mattawale and his running mate, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau were declared winners. While Senatorial candidate elect include: Alhaji Ya’U Sahabi (Zamfara North), Mohammed Hassan (Zamfara Central) and Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West)

House of Representatives candidate elect include: Umar Sani Dan-galadimama (Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji ), Bello Hassan Shinkafi(Shinkafi-Zurmi), Kabiru Amadu ( Gusau-Tsafe ), Shehu Ahmed ( Bungudu- Maru),Kabiru Yahaya(Anka Alata Mafara) and Sani Dahiru ( Bukkuyum South).

Others include: Jekada Birnin Tudu(Bakura-Tukur), Faruk Musa Dosara(Maradun I ),Nasiru Atiku(Maradun Ii), Abdulnasir Ibrahi (Gummi I), Mansur Mohammed ( Gummi Ii ),Ibrahim Mohammed Na’idda( Bukkuyum North), Nasiru Bello Lawal(Bungudu West).

While State House of Assembly candidate elect include: Maru North- Yusuf Alhassan Muhammad, Maru South- Kabiru Hashimu, Anka- Yusuf Muhammad, Talata Mafara North- Shamsudeen Hassan, Talata Mafara South- Aminu Yusuf Jangebe, Shinkafi- Muhammad G. Ahmad, Tsafe East-Musa Bawa Musa, Tsafe West-Aliyu Na-maigora, Gusau East-Ibrahim Naida, Gusau West-Shafi’u Dama and Bungudu East- Kabiru Magaji

The rest are Kaura Namoda North-Zaharadeen M. Sada, Kaura Namoda South- Anas Sarkin Fada, Birnin Magaji- Nura Dahiru, Zurmi East-Salihu Usman Zurmi, Zurmi West- Nasiru Mu’azu, Bakura/Maradun- Ahmed Muhammad Bakura and Gummi/Bukkuyum-Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi.