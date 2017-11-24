- Advertisement -

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has wished former Vice President Atiku Abubakar goodluck on his resignation from the party announced on Friday.

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, told newsmen at the Party secretariat that Atiku has not formally informed the party of his decision to leave and seek his political fortune elsewhere.

When asked of the impact of the development, Abdullahi said the party is not worried yet until they see the number of people that will follow the former Vice President before it will know whether to worry or not.

“Politics is about interest, we have not seen any formal notification to that effect but base on what we have seen in the social media we can say all together is surprising but for us politics is all about interest.

“So, if the former Vice President feels that his interest is better served elsewhere, we can always wish him goodluck. For us, the task of building a political party is not a day’s job; its marathon and it takes many years and we will continue to improve on our system until we are able to get the kind of party that we want to really, really build.

“It takes many years to build a strong political party. In a new party, you find some people are happy, some people are not so happy and everybody would have to take their decisions at some point. So, we don’t have anything to say rather than to wish the former Vice President goodluck.”

“A loss of fortune is in numbers. So, if we are able to see the number of people that followed the former Vice President to his new party that is when we will begin to worry. So, when we see we will know whether we need to worry or not. It is about number.”