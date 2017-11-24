- Advertisement -

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that Nigeria’s unity is desirable but attainable only when many questions of the negatively skewed polity gets satisfactory answered, even as he noted that the nation’s unity is negotiable.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Daniel Alabrah, made available to journalists in Yenagoa.

In Calabar, Cross River State, Dickson spoke on the topic ”Protecting Ethnic Minorities in Project Nigeria,” organized by Southern Senators Forum.

He challenged opponents of the on-going restructuring debate to work toward an equitable society rather than seeking solace in constitutional provisions that do not guarantee a fair and sustainable country.

“Nigerian unity cannot be sustained by constitutional provisions or by mere force,” Dickson said.

The governor cited the example of the Soviet Union, which he described as a country that was very strong militarily but eventually disintegrated into many states because of its internal contradictions.

According to him, Nigeria is facing a similar situation like the former Soviet Union.

He, however, explained that restructuring is not coterminous with disintegration or division of Nigeria.

“Restructuring does not mean secession. It is not coterminous with a Nigeria that is divided.

“Restructuring simply means a call for constitutional reforms to guarantee a more stable country. In other words, it is a return to true federalism.

“We should not shy away from the issue of restructuring, the more the opinions the better. That is the reason we need this debate.

- Advertisement -

“Nobody should tell Nigerians that our unity is not negotiable. A lot of people talking about restructuring do not even know the question begging for an answer to resolve the negatively skewed system’’ the Governor said.

The governor stressed that the unity of Nigeria is desirable because we are better off together and that if we took a vote, the majority of Nigerians will vote for a united Nigeria.

“I don’t want to be a citizen of one tiny oil-rich country that one big African country can easily overrun. Nigeria is one of the greatest nations on the face of the earth. Nigeria’s unity depends on us and the solidarity and support we give to it. Nigeria is not a mistake neither is it just a mere geographical expression.

“But we must break down the barriers. We have to challenge ourselves to see how we can create a Nigeria that is sustainable. The current state of Nigeria is not one we can hand over to our children.”

Dickson implored the National Assembly to develop common positions that all Nigerians can agree on.

“Let us start with the most basic of amendments. We don’t have to amend everything at the same time. How many amendments has America had in over 400 years of its existence?”

He also called on the President to convoke a meeting of the National Assembly, the governors and the Speakers of the 36 houses of assembly in the country, leaders of ethnic nationalities, faith-based organisations and other opinion leaders to address the critical issue of restructuring and true federalism.