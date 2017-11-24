- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the resignation of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) shows that he has seen the truth and it has set him free.

Reacting to the move at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the National Publicity Secretary of the leading opposition party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said Atiku has seen that APC is not what they claimed they are but a deception.

He said, Atiku is welcome to the PDP without any preconditions if he chooses to come back to the party he had helped to found.

According to him, the former Vice President will be free to contest for the presidential ticket of the party in accordance with the laid down procedures of the party’s constitution.

The party spokesman also appealed to other former PDP members who joined the APC to reconsider their position and return to the PDP.

He said: “The former Vice President, Atiku, who was one of the founding fathers, contested and won elections as governor of Adamawa State on the platform of the PDP.

“But before he was sworn in, he was nominated by Olusegun Obasanjo as his running mate and they were sworn in as President and Vice President. Again, they both ran in 2003. So, he is a true PDP man to the core.

“However and unfortunately in 2013, they were deceived into believing that there was a platform that would correct all the ills in the PDP and that it could create an Eldorado in Nigeria.

“I believe they deceived people like Atiku because we had challenges in our party at that point in time, they went and join the new party called the APC which we have all now see; every Nigerian has seen, is a fallacy.

“The day APC was born marked a tragedy for Nigeria. It has been a monumental disaster for Nigeria. There is nothing progressive in them . Everything about them is unprogressive. Everything about them is complete disaster.

“It is human to make mistakes because we are not infallible. We have no knowledge of what will happen in the future. Human beings can always be deceived. But in John 8: 32, the Bible says ‘And you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.

“I believe Atiku Abubakar has come to know the truth like he said in his the statement that he has now known the truth, that the APC is not what they call themselves – is not a better platform. That platform is the worst platform in the history of politics in Nigeria.

“I believe that Atiku has seen the truth and the truth has now set him free and we thank God for that.

“Therefore, being a founding father and because we have an umbrella that is big enough to accommodate everybody, PDP is a democratic party. PDP is a free party and was conceived for all Nigerians and is free from all religious, ethnicity and geographical divisions.

“It has capacity to accommodate everybody. Our doors are open for him to come back to his home without any precondition. He is free to come back like every other Nigerian and we want to appeal to those who have not seen the truth. We are praying that they will soon see the truth so that it will set them free. And as soon as they are free, let them come back.”