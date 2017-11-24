- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday formally extended an invitation to former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to return to the party, which he left in the run-up to the 2015 general elections.

The PDP said it is ready to re-admit the former vice president, without any precondition.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated while reacting to Atiku’s resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

Atiku, a two-time vice president on the PDP platform, among other aggrieved party members had joined other political parties to form the APC in 2014.

“He is a PDP man to the core… And therefore being a founding father of PDP, our doors are wide open to him to come back without any precondition,” Adeyeye said.