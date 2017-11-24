- Advertisement -

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday announced that the rerun election for the Anambra South Senatorial district will hold on 13 January, 2018.

The decision followed the Monday’s court of appeal ruling in Abuja ordering INEC to conduct a rerun election within 90 days.

But a statement issued by INEC’s National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the commission said after its 41 ordinary meeting of 2017 considered among other things, the case of the outstanding election to fill the seat for the Anambra Central Senatorial District on 13 January, 2018.

It would be recalled that the 2015 election to fill the seat was nullified by the election petition tribunal.

“Since then, there has been several court cases,” INEC said.

The commission thanked all stakeholders especially the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District for their patience.

“We belief that the delay has served to clarify some grey areas in our electoral process to make it stronger, freer, fairer and more credible,” the statement added.