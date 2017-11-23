- Advertisement -

The Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has threatened to drag the All Progressives Congress in the state to court over alleged defamation.

The PDP made the threat after the APC claimed that Enugu State commissioner for transport, Mr. Vitus Okechi, led thugs to abduct and beat up APC gubernatorial candidate in 2015, Mr. Okey Ezea, during the November 4, 2017, local council elections in the state.

APC chairman in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, had informed journalists that the commissioner ordered the attack on Ezea after he (Ezea) insisted that result sheets must be presented before the commencement of voting in one of the polling units in Igboeze South Local Government Area.

The APC also demanded the commissioner’s arrest and prosecution.

However, reacting to APC’s allegations on Thursday, the PDP in Enugu State said there was no truth in claims that Ezea was attacked during the local council polls.

Speaking on behalf of the PDP, the member representing Igboeze South in Enugu State House of Assembly, Elochukwu Ugwueze, noted that APC wanted to “contrive a controversy to dent the image of the ruling PDP in the state” due to PDP’s victory in all the 17 local councils and 260 wards contested in the local council polls.

Ugwueze warned that PDP would go to court to seek redress if the APC continues to undermine its reputation in Enugu.

“We, the PDP stakeholders, hereby reiterate our resolve to have recourse to a court of law if Mr. Ezea and his cohorts do not desist from the unwarranted act of defamation against any of her members,” Ugwueze said.

Ugwueze went ahead to declare that the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led PDP government in Enugu State runs an all-inclusive government which accommodates members of other political parties.

The lawmaker alleged that most of the leaders of the APC in Enugu State are all benefiting from Ugwuanyi’s magnanimity.

Alleging that Ezea was involved in the selection of PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates in Igboeze South LGA, Ugwueze said, “The PDP administration in Enugu State, led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is running a unity government.

“In Igboeze South Local Government Area, Okey Ezea, nominated the current Supervisor for Agriculture, who is a card-carrying member of the APC.

“All APC stalwarts in Enugu are benefiting from the governor’s magnanimity.

“Ezea is part and parcel of the PDP family in Enugu State – he nominated the PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates in his LGA and ward.”

Ugwueze described pictures which showed Ezea covered with bandages on a hospital bed as ‘fake’.

He pointed out that the Enugu State Police Command had disclosed that it did not receive any report concerning the alleged attack on the APC chieftain.

Efforts to get Ezea’s reactions to the PDP allegations were not successful as of the time of filing this report.

Calls to his mobile telephone did not go through, and an SMS sent to him is yet to be delivered.