- Advertisement -

A group in the Peoples Democratic Party has appealed to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and other leaders who left the party to return to “their home” in the PDP.

The group, PDP Unity Forum, made the appeal on Thursday in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Chris Okike.

The group said “some prominent and illustrious members, especially Mr. Abubakar”, had in 2014 left the PDP “for one reason or the other”.

It said it was aware that the then leadership of the party was one of the major reasons why they left, saying the party under its present administration is more internally democratic.

“The quagmire our party had in some states which eventually culminated in the exit of our most illustrious governors in a single swoop is primarily as a result of these unfortunate but avoidable incident,” the group said.

It also said it was aware that those persons who left the PDP were not being fairly treated in their new party.

- Advertisement -

“After a vigorous but exhaustive consultations with the critical stakeholder of our great party nationwide, there is a consensus opinion that we should make concerted effort to persuade the governors and senators and other leader who justifiable felt aggrieved and left our fold to come back to their original party – PDP.

“While some clandestine consultations is still ongoing, we, the PDP Unity Forum on behalf of the leadership of our great party, humbly and most respectfully appeal to our most illustrious, industrious and famous governors and other respected party leaders to please come back to where they rightfully belong PDP,” the statement said.

Mr. Abubakar, a founding member of the PDP, decamped in 2013 to then recently-formed APC as he prepared to run for president.

As 2019 elections draw closer, there are speculations Mr. Abubakar may leave the APC if President Buhari seeks the party’s ticket.