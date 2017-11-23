- Advertisement -

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 and 2015 general elections, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has described the purported screening by the Ogun West Consultative Forum and the eventual endorsement of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the gubernatorial choice of Ogun West, as a sham

Isiaka said though he attended a meeting called by the group but was never screened or asked to present any document in that respect.

The politician, otherwise known as GNI, expressed disappointment in the group’s endorsement of Adeola and called the exercise a ‘sham’.

Isiaka made these known, on Thursday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during an interactive session with newsmen.

He added that irrespective of Adeola’s endorsement, he would contest and succeed the incumbent governor of the state come 2019.

On the political platform he will contest on, GNI, who said he remained a member of the PDP, however, disclosed that he might have to seek alternative platform if the crisis in the party lingers.

Hear him, “What is crystal clear is that I want to contest and I want to win. I want to use the best platform that would make that possible. Right now I am in PDP, I wish and I pray that it is so. Part of the matters is that we still have issues in PDP . All those issues have not been cleared, the only one that has been cleared is that of national.

“Before now, we used to have both national and state . In National we had Ali Modu Sherrif and Makarfi, in the state, Bayo Dayo Exco still saying it wants to be there till 2020. We had a congress that also produced a parallel, so, you can see issues, and we are hoping that once the national officers emerge at the national convention, these will be addressed very squarely, as soon as possible.

“But if we continue to have this headache, I may be stupid to continue to believe that this is what will take me to Eldorado. Because with what I have experienced in the past where there was no stability, I am not going to have it the third time. So, if for any reason, those issues I mentioned continue to linger, I have to take a decision”. He stated.

Isiaka, further said that he was holding consultations with relevant stakeholders and major actors across political parties in the state insisting he remained the only Ogun West gubernatorial aspirant with the requisite experience and exposure to succeed Governor Amosun in 2019.

“I have participated in the process twice and this is the third time and I am convinced that with the cooperation we had in 2015 which was better than that of 2011, and I am hoping that the one of 2019 will also be better than 2015.

“As far as I am concerned, if we are going to have three strong candidates in 2019 for governorship, it means that the winner of that election may likely to have about 40-42% and I know that on the ground of sympathy and all of that, at least, I already have about 25% of that 42%. I am definitely in a clear head over anybody. If what we want is Ogun West for governor, I am the one,” GNI submitted.