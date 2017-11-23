- Advertisement -

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State Capital on Thursday, adjourned for definite hearing the suit challenging the removal of the Ondo State Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon Isaacs Kekemeke.

The Disciplinary Committee set up by the State Executive Committee (SEC) had recommended the suspension of Kekemeke from office over alleged anti-party affairs.

Two members of the Party, Gboyega Adedipe and Desmond Dejumola, however, headed to court to challenge the suspension of the party’s chairman

In the Suit No; FHC/AK/CS/45/2017, filled by the duo, they argued that the removal of Kekemeke from office was unconstitutional and was against the constitution of the party.

Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Olugburo Akinola argued that the disciplinary committee set up to investigate the chairman was unconstitutional, saying they were not constituted in relation to the party’s constitution.

While giving his application for further adjournment in the suit, he said that the leadership of the party at the state and zonal levels were making moves to resolve the matter politically before the chairman was removed abruptly.

Asking for a cost of N300,000 against the plaintiff, Counsel to the 4th and 6th defendants, Ade Adetimehin and the APC, Femi Emodamori maintained that the plaintiff are employing delay tactics with their application for the adjournment.

Emodamori added that they are ready for the case, urging the court to strike out the suit on the account of perceived lack of interest in the case by the plaintiffs.

He explained that the plaintiffs are not officials of the APC, therefore they had no right to file a suit challenging the removal of the former chairman.

On his part, Counsel to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, Charles Titiloye opposed to the application for adjournment by the plaintiffs’ counsel.

He asked the court to award a cost of N20,000 against the plaintiffs for not filing their reply to the defendant’s preliminary objection within the stipulated time allowed by law.

In her ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice J. A Olubanjo ordered a fine of N20,000 against the plaintiffs which is to be paid to the three out of the seven defendants before any further action on the suit.

She, however, adjourned till January 30th, 2018 for ruling on the preliminary objection filed by the defendants on the case.