Wife of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Maryam Ali, has joined the All Progressives Congress.

Mrs. Ali, who is married to ex-PDP National Chairman, Sen. Ahmadu Ali, renounced her membership of the PDP and declared her allegiance to the APC at a brief ceremony at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to her, her decision to join the APC was borne out of a desire to continue to render service to her people.