A former Minister of State for Defence and former Ambassador of Nigeria in Ghana, Musiliu Obanikoro, will be officially defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The politician confirmed this, noting that he would be declaring his defection in Lagos, weekend.

While he is still yet to clearly state reasons for his defection, reports say Obanikoro has been seen recently at gatherings of APC chieftains.

Obanikoro was a minister under the Goodluck Jonathan administration and was in the running for the Lagos state governorship seat in 2015 but lost the ticket to Jimi Agbaje.