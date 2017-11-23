- Advertisement -

The World Igbo Youth Council, WIYC, Wednesday, maintained its stand to stop Chief Okezie Ikpeazu from returning for a second tenure as Abia State Governor in 2019.

The group, has, however, announced its decision to back President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a communiqué issued after its meeting, which was signed by National PRO Mazi Alex Okemiri, the WIYC advised Gov Ikpeazu to resign as Abia Governor to avoid being honoured as “the face of bad Governance and worst Governor in Nigeria.”

The youth group listed Ikpeazu’s alleged sins to include: “non payment of workers salaries and pension; his made in Aba products promotion campaign is a fraud;

“He uses the campaign of made in Aba products to establish a secret company in China, and uses the scheme to launder funds through his aides, and that’s why he has no control over some of his Ngwa aides, especially those from Obingwa;

“His Obingwa aides are richer than Abia State and will be dragged to the EFCC by January, to know how they acquired over half of the choicest properties in Aba and Umuahia;

“Ikpeazu has collapsed all the infrastructure in Abia, without constructing any major road in Abia, rather he is hiding under the Governors’ forum to demand for federal government’s intervention in federal roads in Abia.”

The WIYC, therefore, said it was in total support of ex-Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s stand that “Ikpeazu will be the first Abia sitting Governor to lose his sit to APC or APGA.

“Ikpeazu has been caged by his beer-parlour Ngwa aides, and when he loses election, Obingwa people will stone him, he should emulate Mugabe and resign and hand over to his Deputy.”

On Buhari, the group said “after consultation with Igbo Youth stakeholders, we decided to March to Aso Rock and demand that President Buhari should run for second tenure.

“We will support Buhari with bloc votes from the South-East.

“Even majority of members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have given us their words that President Buhari is more credible than agents of restructuring, that President Buhari has only 4 years to hand over to an Igbo Man in 2023.

“Ndigbo will support Buhari if he rehabilitates all roads in South-East, and remove embargo on importation and support SME businesses.

“The World Igbo Youth Council will officially present the prestigious award to Governor Ikpeazu as the face of bad governance and worst Governor on December 10 at Umuahia, and warn that no intimidation will stop them from presenting the award.

“The World Igbo Youth Council will consider President Buhari over other Northerners for Presidency in 2019.”