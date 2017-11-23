- Advertisement -

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has said that he will not allow a non-indigene to succeed him in 2019.

He said this on Wednesday while addressing elders from Ogun West Senatorial District during a meeting with him at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta.

The elders said they had come to dissociate themselves from a reported endorsement of Senator Solomon Adeola as the consensus candidate by the Ogun West Consultative Forum.

The governor, who spoke in Yoruba, reaffirmed his earlier stand to support a candidate from the senatorial district.

He, however, insisted that only a ‘son of the soil’ and not a stranger or a non-indigene would take over from him.

The governor appealed to the elders not to see the other two senatorial districts, Ogun East and Ogun Central, as enemies, adding that they needed to court and lobby them, in order to realise Ogun West candidacy dream for 2019 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said, “It’s a covenant between me and my God, I will be handing over to someone from Ogun West but other senatorial districts are also qualify to contest.

“But we should not see them as enemies. It should not appear that we are taking anyone for granted, our people in Ogun East Senatorial District can come out to contest.

“In Ogun Central, we have agreed, but if anybody comes out from the central, I will confront him frontally.

“We will be tactical and strategic but we should not pay attention to those that are not necessary. I am free to take my position just like every other person.

“I am not God, we are human but where we are today, I am supporting people from Ogun West, it will be an insult to us in this state when we have sons and daughters, not ‘atohunrinwa’ (stranger or non-indigene) will come, they will ruin Ogun State, if we allow it.”