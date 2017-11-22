- Advertisement -

A former governor of Ogun state and a national chairmanship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Wednesday said he was poised to bring back the lost glory of the party if he emerges at the national convention of the party.

Daniel, who spoke at the Kogi state secretariat of the PDP during a tour of the state, also tasked members of the party to work hard and wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and return to Lugard House in 2019.

He said he had the vision to transform the party and return it to its winning way with the support of other leaders and members of the PDP.

According to him, the present developments in the party had shown that stakeholders were ready to return it to the people at the grassroots.

He said, “Power has finally returned to the people at grassroots and things will start taking shape and we are determined to reposition the party at both national, state and local government levels.

“What used to happen was that you work for the party, only to hear on radio and Television that some people have been appointed by the President without making any input. Under my leadership, things will be done differently”.

The two-term governor, however, urged the people of the state to unite and vote out the APC that had been inflicting pains on them.

According to him, Kogi was a PDP state stressing that that was lost because of some manipulations during the last election in 2015 governorship election which gave APC the victory.

The former governor stated that Kogi used to be very peaceful, pointing out that the storyline had changed saying “if it is not the senator beating the governor, the governor will beating the senator.

“This is very pathetic. The people of the state are tired of this arrangement.I, therefore, urge you to go and work hard to return to Lugard House.”