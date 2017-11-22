- Advertisement -

The Action Democratic Party has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to take over the conduct of local government election across states of the federation.

The National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Yabaji Sani, made the call at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that the takeover became critical to checkmate alleged electoral fraud by state governors.

Sani said: “INEC should take over the conduct of local government election because it has shown that we have learnt nothing.

“The state governors, who are the custodians of the law, cannot guarantee peaceful election.”

Sani while speaking on the outcome of the recent local government election in Kwara State, alleged that the exercise was marred with electoral irregularities.

He particularly blamed political godfathers in the state for the development, saying it was unfortunate that they could not prevail over their supporters to ensure peace during the election.

He said the political godfathers had the moral obligation to ensure that the election was peaceful, fair and credible.

Sani said his party actually won one of the local government areas in the state, but was robbed of its victory, adding that three persons were killed on the Election Day, following violence.

He said: “We have come to alert Nigerians that our chairmanship mandate in Edu Local Government of Kwara has been stolen.

“We want to reclaim our mandate, we want those who killed the young men to be brought to justice and our chairmanship candidate in the election, Muhammad Abubakar Muhammad, be declared winner.”