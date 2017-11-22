- Advertisement -

Prince Uche Secondus, a former acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has outlined reasons he is gunning for the chairmanship stool.

Secondus, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said he cannot be anybody’s stooge.

The former Rivers State PDP chairman further dismissed reports that the December 9 party convention already had a pre -arranged outcome in his favour.

Some of his opponents in the race had alleged that he was working hand in gloves with the National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi to return him (Secondus) as chairman.

He explained, “What drafted me (into the race) now is that we believe that we don’t have time. We felt we needed an experienced person (and also) somebody who has been in the engine room who has been at the head of the party; who knows that from day one, you will just start working for the party.

“The second thing is that you also need a person from either a state or a zone where there may not be crisis and I believe that in my zone and in my state, we don’t have crisis within the party unlike in other zones where we have some issues.

“I was convinced that I can volunteer myself, I wasn ’t drafted.”

According to him, consultations have been made within and outside the state, his zone as well as other zones before the conclusion was reached, adding that he had, “what it takes to restore the party to its pride of place especially as Nigeria approaches another election cycle in 2019.”