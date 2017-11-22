- Advertisement -

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has dismissed the claim that opposition governors were part of the Buhari re-election project.

Recall that Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, had said that most governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wanted President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest.

Adeyeye in a telephone interview said Okorocha was known for making false claims and urged Nigerians to disregard him.

The spokesman said the PDP governors were currently working with the party’s leadership to ensure that its national convention slated for December 9 is successful.

- Advertisement -

“Our governors are not part of the Buhari reelection plan. Rochas Okorocha has a penchant for telling lies. Nobody should take him serious.

Our governors cannot be working for Buhari’s reelection. How can they be working for Buhari. On what ground should they be working for Buhari’s re-election?” Adeyeye queried.

When asked to comments on statement by the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, asking President Buhari to seek reelection in 2019, he said, “I don’t want to talk about Dave Umahi, but what I am telling you is that our governors are not working for Buhari’s reelection.”