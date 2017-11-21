- Advertisement -

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has stated that God chose President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s President.

He said Buhari is the best President for the country at the moment, and that there could not have been a better option.

Okorocha also called on Nigerians to re-elect the president in 2019.

The governor spoke while addressing leaders of the Democratic Youths Congress for Buhari 2019, on Tuesday at the Government House, Owerri.

He said, “I am a believer of Buhari and I made it clear years ago that if President Buhari is running for president I will not run. People have forgotten history that I ran with him during the ANPP days and in the last dispensation as governor.

“Now God has chosen him to be the president of Nigeria and some of us now are witnesses that Buhari was and is still the best for Nigeria at this material time.

“This is because I have seen a man that has the strength of character to lead this Nigeria at this moment of our history. There is no better president for Nigeria now under the situation we found ourselves than President Buhari.

“His fight against corruption takes an unusual character to do what he has done. His style to end up terrorism in the North East is again something that requires his personal character.”

“To buttress the point much better, Nigeria has come out of recession in the shortest period recorded in history and this is a testament to Buhari’s tenacity.

“And since I have resolved with my political family to shelve my ambition and support Buhari, I want to appeal to others to show such support to him because having looked at the political calculation, I have found out that the best thing that will happen to Nigeria is to allow President Buhari complete his term.

“This will bring about the new Nigeria we are talking about and this will put Nigeria first and the unity we are looking for will be guaranteed under this administration. Our nation is going through a challenging moment and we will require a man of his caliber to see us through this period.”