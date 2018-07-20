As 350,000 All Progressives Congress members in Osun State vote Friday to pick governorship candidate for the party, late arrival of voting materials and outright absence of electoral officials were noticed in some polling centers.

The exercise which took place in 332 wards was done in a peaceful atmosphere as direct primary was adopted in all centers in the state.

The primary went on peacefully in places visited by newsmen such as Iwo, Ikire, Olupona, Osogbo and Gbogan.

The exercise was initially threatened by voter apathy as turnout of members was unimpressive as at 11:a.m.

The APC Electoral Committees had scheduled voting to commence at 8:00 am in the 30 local governments including the Area Office, Modakeke, to elect the party’s candidate for the gubernatorial election.

Newsmen, who monitored the elections in Ayedaade and Irewole local government areas, noted that as at 10:20am, voters were seen waiting for election materials.

At Ward 4, Otun Olufi Secondary School, Gbongan and in Ward 9, AUD Primary School, Atile, Ikire, voters were seen waiting for election materials.

Earlier on Friday, a prominent governorship aspirant of the of the party, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, withdrew from governorship primary.

Adeoti hinged his decision to withdraw from the raceon his resolve to abide by a resolution of the Osun West Senatorial District wing of the party dissociating itself from the exercise.

In addition, the frontline governorship aspirant said his withdrawal was based on not giving credibility to a skewed and jaundiced process already designed to favour an anointed aspirant.

Alhaji Adeoti however informed his teeming supporters that he was still in the race to contest and win the September 22 governorship election. He did however not say on which political platform he would contest.