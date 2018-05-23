Senators representing Kaduna state in the 8th Assembly have accused the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai of “desperation” and “reckless” application for loans for which the state lacks the capacity to pay back.

Consequently, the lawmakers warned commercial banks and other private finance houses, both local and international to be wary of granting loans to the state government beyond its solvency capacity.

The warning, issued on Wednesday was contained in a statement jointly signed by the three senators from the state, saying that “the state recently failed the legal litmus test in obtaining a World Bank facility to the tune of $350million through the process of the Nigerian Senate.”

According to the lawmakers, facts available to them are to the effect that Kaduna State Government resorted to taking other routes in obtaining loans which was earlier denied by the Senate, from private banks, both local and international.

The statement reads in part: “The Committee on Foreign and Local Loans/Debts of the Senate is not unaware of efforts by the Kaduna State Government to negotiating with some finance houses to procure huge foreign loans to the detriment of Kaduna State Government.

“Such efforts being made through private finance management companies may have to do with the failure of the State Government to secure the disapproved $350million earlier this year through the Senate.

“The general public is to note, the extent of desperation the State Chief Executive went to town on personalising the official disapproval of the erstwhile loan, which was officially reported by the Senate and backed by the DMO official reports.

“The desperation of the State Government has now reached an epoch reckless dimension as to use private finance companies (home and abroad) to negotiate and procure similar facilities through other mediums, alternatively circumventing the Senate.

“It is imperative to mention here that Kaduna State solvency in collecting such loans – and obviously and objectively are incapable of carrying such huge debt burden.

“The moral causes of a government few months from elections, with no clear identity of requisite public supports and sympathy to be re-elected aside.

“The recklessness with which these loans are being heaped on Kaduna State government from many commercial banks in such huge sums calls for caution.”

The three senators therefore warned managements of commercial banks and other finance institutions within and outside Nigeria to be wary of granting loans to the state government in a manner that pitches them against the Senate and the people of Kaduna State.

The senators who signed the statement are: Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North), Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) and Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South).