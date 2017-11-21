- Advertisement -

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday promised to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing.

Buhari made the promise in his reaction to the Saturday governorship election in Anambra State which was won by the state governor, Willie Obiano.

Obiano sought and won his re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ahead of the candidate of President’s All Progressives Congress, Tony Nwoye, who came a distant second.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President commended the people of Anambra State, the governorship candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission, election observers as well as security agencies and other stakeholders, on the peaceful conduct of the November 18 election in the state.

“The processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome, have shown that our electoral reform is bearing positive fruits.

“This is very encouraging and I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing,” the President said.

He particularly expressed delight at the conduct of the candidates post-election results, describing it as “heart-warming and a renewal of confidence in the sanctity of the ballot which deepens our nation’s democracy.”

Buhari urged INEC to improve on areas of logistics as the nation braces for coming governorship elections and the main general elections in 2019.

The President, while congratulating Obiano on his re-election, urged him to rededicate himself to building on his achievements that endeared him to the electorate and swayed the overwhelming majority of votes in his favour.

The President assured the governor-elect that the Federal Government is ready to work with him for the greater harmony, peace and development of not only Anambra State but the entire country.

He wished the returning governor a successful new term in office.