A national chairmanship aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has blamed the imposition of former national chairmen on members for the party’s downfall.

Daniel who is the former Governor of Ogun state disclosed this at a meeting with leaders of the party in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He noted that the party can only bounce back, if the party leadership shun imposition in the forthcoming national convention of the party.

He added that he is running to win in order to bring his experiences to bear on the party.

Speaking, the state Chairman of PDP, Clement Faboyede, said the PDP needs people like Gbenga Daniel to move the party forward.