The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has charged the re-elected Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, to put campaign rhetorics apart and extend a hand of fellowship to his opponents.

Out of the 422,314 valid votes, Mr. Obiano who ran under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Saturday’s polls won in all the 21 local government areas of the state with a total of about 234,071 votes.

Mr. Obiano was followed, with a wide margin, by the All Progressive Congress, APC, candidate, Tony Nwoye, who polled a total of 98,752 votes.

Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, emerged third with 70,293 votes while w, came a distant fourth with 7,903 votes.

The Ohanaeze President General, John Nwodo, in his congratulatory message to the newly reelected governor urged Mr. Obiano to be magnanimous in victory.

Mr. Nwodo also praised Mr. Obiano’s opponents for a healthy but competitive contest they put up.

“The fact that ‘all the people of Anambra state’ came out to vote is most commendable, the security personnel deserve congratulations for the secure atmosphere in which the elections were conducted,” he said.

The Ohanaeze noted also that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ”so far appeared transparent and must be given a pat on the back.”

“I congratulate Governor Obiano for his decisive victory. I congratulate his opponents for a healthy and competitive encounter, I also congratulate Mr President for keeping to his words to ensure a free, fair and credible election,” Mr. Nwodo said.

“Ndigbo must copy the Anambra example and see politics as a healthy game.”

Messrs. Chidoka and the Obaze have congratulated the newly elected governor.

Mr. Obaze who had earlier rejected the results from the polls has made a u-turn and conceded victory to Governor Willie Obiano.

In his victory speech, Mr. Obiano asked the other candidates to join him in administering the state.